Edinburgh adviser for Wrexham finance firm Hadlow Edwards

A TOP Wrexham finance firm has recruited an Edinburgh-based adviser as part of ambitious expansion plans which reach in to Scotland.

Natalie Ferguson, 27, originally from Cumbernauld and now living in Edinburgh, has been recruited by Hadlow Edwards Wealth Management, to run the company’s new operation in Scotland’s capital city which is the UK’s second largest financial services centre after London.

The move is part of ambitious expansion plans launched by the financial advice specialists last year which have already included the opening of a new London Mayfair office and the takeover of the Oswestry-based Ellett Wealth Management.

The firm, based in Regent Street, is a Practice within the FTSE 100 Company St. James’s Place Wealth Management, which is one of the UK’s largest wealth management organisations and looks after client funds amounting to £79.8 bn.

Natalie was specially selected and has now finished her studies with the St James’s Place Academy which trains the cream of tomorrow’s financial services advisers.

She is now looking forward to her new role with Hadlow Edwards and helping them to grow their business in Scotland.

She said: “It’s really important to have a base in the city, which is the financial hub of Scotland and a very important location for the firm. From there I can easily reach places across the country like Glasgow, Aberdeen and Inverness.”

Hadlow Edwards was formed in 2000 by joint directors Warren Hadlow and Medwyn Edwards and now has a 22-strong team with eight specialist financial advisers.

Hadlow Edwards operations director, Dominic Richmond, said: “We already have some clients in Scotland and having Natalie there will allow us to be able to visit them more easily and be on hand to help them in person quickly.

“Natalie will be growing her own network of contacts which will in turn help us to develop our client base in Scotland which is important to the long-term expansion plans of the company.

“Last year we opened an office in London’s Mayfair and now having Natalie’s input from Edinburgh, a key financial district for the UK, means we have a strong presence from the north to the south of the country.

“We are delighted to welcome her to the team, not least because she has achieved very highly within her training at the St James’s Place Academy and it is vital to the long-term success of the company that we continue to nurture young talent in the industry such as Natalie.”

Natalie Ferguson is pictured.