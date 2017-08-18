Fares please! Enjoy a ride on genuine 1960s red London bus operating in our region

FARES please! Visitors to the region can now see the local sights from a genuine 1960s red London bus .

The idea was the brainchild of Andrew Price, aged 26, from Penrhyn Bay who achieved a first-class honours in his BA (Hons) management and business degree at Rhos-on-Sea last summer.

Now he has put the wheels in motion on his new commercial enterprise, which is based opposite Llandudno pier.

The seed for Andrew’s new business was sowed during a family trip to London last summer. He explained more: “During the final year of my course, I was on a city break in London with my parents, when I saw an old London bus and the idea just popped into my head.

“My dad was near to retiring, so I thought about a joint venture: me as driver and dad as the conductor.

“It took us nine months to find the right bus, which we bought in Reading.

“It was in need of renovation: the mechanics were good, but the bodywork was very poor.

“I then gained an operator’s licence, completed all the requisite paperwork and eventually passed my PSV driving licence.

“I now own and drive the only Routemaster bus that is operating commercially in North Wales.”

In the spring of this year, Andrew started doing weddings and corporate hire, before adding sightseeing tours from Llandudno to his portfolio.

Andrew is planning to add new short trips to Rhos-on-Sea, due to demand.

His website, Routemaster 999, reflects the serial number of bus, one of 2,500 made in the 1960s.

The bus tour itinerary consists of starting from the Llandudno Pier entrance (Prince Edward Square), before travelling along Llandudno Promenade beyond the Little Orme, dropping down into Penrhyn Bay and Rhos-on-Sea, during which it stops off at the Chapel of Saint Trillo, one of the UK’s smallest churches.

On the return journey, it travels through Glanwydden and Deganwy for more spectacular views of the Snowdonia Range, Conwy Marina and Conwy Castle.

For more information go to www.routemaster999.com/tours.