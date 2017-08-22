HM Business Growth and Finance Wales combine to fuel TKB Group's North Wales expansion

A growing North Wales company has received a cash injection to help it to move ahead with its ambitious expansion plans.

Deeside-based TKB Group has been given access to significant funding support from Finance Wales.

The company, set up by husband and wife Stephen and Emma Trollope three years ago, produces temporary kitchens and bathrooms.

The pods are ideal for people whose homes have been hit by water, fire or flood damage as well as for those undertaking house renovations and extensions.

New products aimed at housing associations and student accommodation providers are now being launched thanks to the funding support.

The business has also relocated to larger premises in Deeside from Hawarden to manage increasing demand.

HM Business Growth, the business consultancy arm of law firm Hillyer McKeown, has been working with the TKB Group and introduced Stephen and Emma to Finance Wales.

Stephen Trollope said: “We are extremely grateful for the support we have had from HM Business Growth and Finance Wales.

“We have significant growth plans for our business and the funding support we now have in place will help us to continue our rapid expansion.”

TKB Group is on course for a turnover of £2m this year and is aiming to achieve revenues of more than £7m within five years.

Ray Howard, managing director of HM Business Growth who has been advising TKB Group, said: “We have worked closely with Stephen and Emma to map out their business strategy. Once this had been done, we introduced them to Finance Wales confident that TKB Group was a business it would want to back.”

HM Business Growth was launched by Hillyer McKeown at the end of last year and is already working with more than a dozen companies across a range of sectors including manufacturing, retail, financial services, construction and recruitment.