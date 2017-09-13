Guto Bebb MP to talk at North Wales' Institute of Directors lunch

The parliamentary under-secretary of state for Wales is to address business leaders at an Institute of Directors North Wales lunch.

Guto Bebb, who serves as member of parliament for Aberconwy, will speak to delegates at The Managament Centre, Bangor, on Friday 20 October from noon to 2:30pm.

The lunch, jointly held by the IoD with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants Cymru, will also provide networking opportunities for attendees.

Bebb, first elected in 2010, assists the secretary of state for Wales, Alun Cairns, on national matters including the Welsh language, tourism and transport.

The minister works in both Westminster and his North Wales constituency, campaigning on a range of issues including faster broadband and an improved Welsh economy.

He was born in Wrexham and attended Ysgol Syr Hugh Owen in Caernarfon before studying history at Aberystwyth University.

Prior to a career in politics, he ran an economic development firm and was a director at business support service Innovas Wales.

Anthony Bullick, who sits on the IoD North Wales committee, said: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming Guto, and giving business leaders the opportunity to speak with him.

“His role is vital for giving Wales a voice in Westminster and the event will allow delegates to share their views on what needs to be done in North Wales.

“I urge everyone interested in attending to book as soon as possible as demand for tickets is likely to be high.”

To book onto the event, contact Debbie Trotman on 02920 389 990 or email iod.wales@iod.com.