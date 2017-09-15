Berriew businessman Marc Brown shortlisted in the NatWest Great British Entrepreneur awards

BERRIEW BASED businessman, Marc Brown has been short listed in the NatWest Great British Entrepreneur awards.

The man behind countryside lifestyle clothing and accessories brand, Sporting Hares, has been nominated in the Young Entrepreneur of the Year category.

Sporting Hares beat off some tough competition in order to make the regional shortlist, with over 1,000 businesses entering the awards nationally across the wide range of categories.

Mr Brown, 28, said: “This is a fantastic honour in reflection of the hard-work we have put in to our brand.

"Entrepreneurship is a driving factor in the British economy, creating jobs and supporting regional infrastructures.

“The Great British Entrepreneur Awards are a reflection of the cream-of-the-crop of British business at its best.”

Creator of the Awards, Francesca James, said: “We have been inundated with some incredible entries this year, and all shortlisted applicants should be extremely proud of themselves!

“This year has seen a record number of entrants and we’ve been absolutely blown away by the strength and diversity of applications.

“We cannot wait to celebrate entrepreneurship across Great Britain with them, and put a spotlight on the incredible talent within the British entrepreneur ecosystem.”

The NatWest Great British Entrepreneur Awards will celebrate entrepreneurship across a number of categories at five gala finals across the UK, including; Cardiff, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Manchester and London.

The awards night in Cardiff takes place on November 1.

All category winners will then go on to a UK wide final to be held in the New Year.