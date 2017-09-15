Iconic Rhos on Sea restaurant Nino's sold to local ice cream maker

A seafront restaurant and Rhos on Sea institution, is to change hands.

Nino’s opened in 1938 when Nino Cerefice’s grandfather came to the town from Italy via Scotland. Nino, 56, is handing the lease on to Parisella’s, the ice cream manufacturer, based at Lancaster Square in Conwy.

The company currently operates a cafe in Llandudno’s Happy Valley and an ice cream parlour in Conwy as well as an ice cream van.

The quality of its ice cream has been recognised by numerous awards, including gold and silver True Taste of Wales Awards and silver medals at the Ice Cream Alliance National Ice Cream Competition.

The firm’s Carrie Parisella, said: “We are expanding and I felt this provided a good opportunity to take on a well-established business, which already sells our ice cream, and develop and enhance it.

“Once we’ve moved in and have had feedback from customers, we hope to refurbish the premises and develop a cafe bar, patisserie and ice cream parlour there.

“As part of this programme, we are acquiring the next-door property as well.”

Like Nino, Carrie is proud of her Italian heritage, her family came to Britain in 1912, initially settling in Scotland, but eventually moved to North Wales in 1943.

“We wish Nino a happy retirement and are very much aware of the contribution he has made to the area and how well loved and respected he is locally. We want to pick up where he is leaving off.

Local councillor Chris Brockley, said: “Nino’s has been a meeting place on the seafront for years. While we are sad to see Nino going – we’ll miss his lovely cheery face – nevertheless, we would like to wish the new owners every success.”