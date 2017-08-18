Ex-Reds' boss heading to Corwen

A FORMER Liverpool manager will be heading to the Dee Valley.

Corwen FC will present an evening with Roy Evans next month.

Evans, who managed Liverpool between 1994 and 1998, will be joined on the evening by comedian Frankie Allen.

The event will be at the Plas Isaf, Corwen on Saturday, September 16.

Doors open at 7.30pm and the evening will include an auction and hot food.

Tickets are priced at £25 and they are available from Ian Evans on 07794 438680, John Billington on 07944 566147, Corwen Newsagents, or A&R’s Wine and Tapas Bar.