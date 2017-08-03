Double loan boost as Bluebirds gear up for campaign

CAERSWS have completed the loan signing of Aron Hughes-Jones from Welsh Premier champions TNS.

The Welsh under 18s international arrives at the Recreation Ground on a six month loan deal in a bid to gain senior team experience.

New TNS manager Scott Ruscoe backed Jones to make an impact in the Huws Gray Alliance and return to Park Hall a better player at the end of his loan.

“Aron will get the chance to get minutes in a good side who are run by Graham Evans, an ex colleague of mine who knows the league and is a great football man” said Ruscoe.

“Aron will gain strength both physically and mentally at that level which hopefully will be a positive for player and club. I wish him all the best.”

Meanwhile fellow loan signing Steve Blenkinsop scored twice in the Bluebirds’ 3-2 home defeat to Midland League side Haughmond in midweek to maintain his goal scoring form since his return from Welsh Premier side Cefn Druids having marked his return with the winner in a 1-0 win over Carno last weekend.

Bluebirds manager Graham Evans welcomed both players to the club.

“Aron is an exciting talent and TNS speak very highly of him,” said Evans.

“I am very grateful to my former team mate and new TNS manager Scott Ruscoe for arranging this.

“Steve Blenkinsop will also be joining us on loan from Cefn Druids.

“Blenks was our top scorer three seasons ago and it's great to have him back on board.

“We're hoping to add a few more faces before the season kicks off next week and we are looking forward to the forthcoming campaign.”