Clayton takes spoils during captain's day

THERE was a brilliant turn out for Tegid Phillips’ captain’s day at Denbigh Golf Club over the weekend.

A total of 164 members played in the event, where first group teed off at 7.40am and the last group was out at 3.10pm.

With much of the day being under bright sunshine, it proved to be an occasion for the low handicappers.

The overall winner of the captain’s day prize was Denbigh resident and nine-handicapper David Clayton, who scored a remarkable 44 points in the stableford event.

Clayton’s score was two points ahead of the silver division winner and club champion Arwel Hughes, who continued the outstanding form of recent weeks which has seen him claim three major trophies.

Second in the silver section was all-round sportsman Aled Howells, who scored 39 points, which was a point ahead of 11-handicapper and Trefnant resident Nigel Jones.

Meanwhile, in the bronze division, it was definitely a case of not being being able to keep up with the Joneses!

The winner was ex-Wales cricketer and last year’s captain’s day winner David A Jones with 39 points, which was a point clear of 21-handicapper Gwyn Jones and two points ahead of Jonathan Jones, one of three brothers who are members at the club.

The winner of the ladies’ competition, which was disrupted by the late afternoon thunder and lightning, was Wendy Williams, a lifelong Denbigh resident.

In the guests’ competition, the winner was former Bodfari resident and natural sportsman Eifion Thomas, who now lives just outside Cardiff.

Eifion scored 39 points, which was one point ahead of Barrie Stephens, from Llandeilo, in Carmarthenshire.

Barrie was a former first class rugby scrum half and fellow student of Tegid’s in the Cardiff College of Education in the 1970s.

In the nearest the pin competitions, experience most definitely paid dividends.

The winners of the two prizes were septuagenarians, Stan Roberts and Llew Davies.

Both of these player, over extended periods of time, have given so much commitment to Denbigh Golf Club.

Stan was the closest to par-three ninth hole, while Llew was a mere 2.75 inches from the hole in two shots on the par-four 16th hole.

There was further success for the Roberts family as Stan’s son James won the nine-hole putting competition with a score of 15.

Following the golf, the presentation of prizes with over 120 in attendance took place, with entertainment provided by singer Jonathan Davies.

There was also a six-item auction of promises, in which £400 was the successful bid for the number worn by Geraint Thomas, the Yellow Jersey wearer during the early stages of this year’s Tour de France.

The overall total raised by the six items was £1,525, which will be donated to the gents and ladies captain’s charities - St Kentigern Hospice and the Luke Davies Trust.

Overall, it was a highly successful day in which Carla Rizzi performed miracles in providing high quality sustenance to all involved throughout a very long day.

Two days earlier, one particular regular fourball was highly successful in the Thursday medal competition.

The winner was Paul Mazurek, with a nett score of 66, while his playing partners Huw Parry and Darren Pierce were second and third respectively in the silver division.

Meanwhile, Osian Evans, the other regular member of the group, was second in the bronze division.

The winners of the silver and bronze divisions are both local sporting legends.

Eric Howells won the silver section with a score of 68, while Glyn Williams was victorious in the bronze division.

In the recent bogey competition, there was a fine win for new match and handicap committee member Bob Jones.

The Ruthin resident triumphed with a score of four-up, which was one ahead of his close friend Don Walmsley, last year’s captain.