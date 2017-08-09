Young Colwyn Bay pupil Rana achieves lifelong dream by competing at Royal Welsh Show

A nine-year-old pupil has achieved her dream by competing at a prestigious agricultural show.

Rana Abou-Samra, a Year Four pupil at Rydal Penrhos, had her application to enter the pet event at the Royal Welsh Show accepted in April, and she took her place among the other competitors last month alongside her African pygmy hedgehog Tilly.

During her time at the show, the nine-year-old spent time talking to people attending the Royal Welsh about her hedgehog and what sort of responsibilities that come with owning one at home.

She was taking part in both the U16 and Overall category, and the pupil was “very pleased” with her achievement of making it to the showcase.

Tilly has also visited Rydal Penrhos during a recent topic on hedgehogs, so that Rana’s classmates could see her favourite pet for themselves.

Deputy head Alison Hind, said: “To reach the Royal Welsh Show for someone so young is a fantastic achievement, and one I know Rana had her sights set on for quite some time.”