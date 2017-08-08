Hundreds of young dancers turn on the style in Mostyn for village carnival

Hundreds gathered to enjoy a fun day of dancing entertainment.

Mostyn Revolutions morris dancers held a competition at the Mostyn Community Centre where they dance each week, but wanted to add a twist to their first ever competition.

They decided to turn the competition into a community carnival for everyone to enjoy and to raise money for their school.

About 300 people came along to take part in activities for all ages, including stalls, donkey rides and a dog show supported by Almost Home Dog Rescue in Mold, which provides homes for abandoned dogs and educates dog owners.

Dance troupes from across North Wales and Cheshire showed off their skills in the dance competition which was judged by the North East Wales Dancing Association (NEWDA).

Mostyn Revolutions, a group for dancers of all ages, won three first place prizes, one second place and one third.

Claire Williams, principal of the dance school, said: “We have been running for 12 months now and wanted to organise our own competition. We turned it into a carnival day and had a parade going through the village which the locals loved.

“We’re still collecting and adding up donations but we think we’re at about £1,000 which is really good and we’ll be using that to buy costumes and to fund the coaches we use to travel to different competitions.

”It was such a good day and the weather held out for us. Our dancers were amazing in their performances and the dog show was brilliant. It was just something different for people to take part in or just to watch.”