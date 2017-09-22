Wrexham and Flintshire acts shortlisted for 2017 Welsh Music Prize

WREXHAM metal band Mammoth Weed Wizard Bastard and Bagillt techno artist Kelly Lee Owens have been named as two of the 12 shortlisted acts for the 2017 Welsh Music Prize.

Previous winners include Super Furry Animals frontman Gruff Rhys and singer-songwriter Georgia Ruth, who are both on this year's shortlist.

Doom rock outfit Mammoth Weed Wizard Bastard, who describe their music as sounding like “three ape descendants and an astral seraphim combining their powers to generate colossal interstellar arias of plutonium weight” are one of the surprise names on the shortlist following the release this year of their album Y Proffwyd Dwyll.

The band say in a statement: “We are surprised and honoured to be shortlisted for the Welsh Music Prize.

“We've always tried to include where we come from in the music we write.

“The Welsh language is beautiful and very descriptive so we wanted all our album titles to be in Welsh.

“We really wanted to explore and advance our sound with this album so we included more stuff like vocal harmonies and analogue synths.

“The response the album received was great and being invited to play in such cool places such as Poland, Germany and Lithuania kind of indicates that Welsh music does travel well.”

Kelly Lee Owens, 27, was living in a record shop in London after moving from North Wales when she befriended fellow producer and DJ Daniel Avery and created her self-titled album which was released in March.

She said: “I am honoured to be nominated for and recognised by the Welsh Music Prize for my debut album.

“Wales has given so much to me artistically, I’m glad I can give something back – something for my country to be proud of.”

The Welsh Music Prize was created by BBC Radio 1 DJ Huw Stephens and music promoter John Rostron and previous winners include Gruff Rhys, Future of the Left, Georgia Ruth, Joanna Gruesome, Gwenno and Meilyr Jones.

The winner will be announced at a ceremony at Milk And Sugar in the Old Library, Cardiff, on October 20 and will be chosen by a panel of industry experts.

Huw Stephens says: “It’s been a strong year for albums in Wales. This shortlist reflects that and we can’t wait to find out which album the judges choose.

“The Welsh Music Prize has really grown in stature over the years and now we see international press and the music industry recognising the title as an important and respected accolade.”