Construction work on £800m Deeside incinerator is 25 per cent complete

Construction work on an £800 million incinerator is already a quarter of the way through.

A report on progress at the Parc Adfer site on Deeside Industrial Park has gone before Flintshire councillors ahead of their environment overview and scrutiny committee on Tuesday.

The facility is being built through the North Wales Residual Waste Treatment Project, a partnership which was formed to find a more sustainable solution to managing waste from North Wales and consists of five local authorities including Flintshire, Denbighshire, Conwy, Anglesey and Gwynedd.

The contract for operating the site was awarded to Wheelabrator Technologies (WTI)

Once construction is completed and the facility becomes operational, annual maintenance and supply chain opportunities will continue over Parc Adfer’s 25-year life span.

The report to councillors detailed how WTI began construction of Parc Adfer earlier this year, reaching

full operational capacity by 2020.

It read: “At the time of writing this report the ground works, offices and welfare facilities are completed and the main site works are still focused on the civil works with some preparation work for the process engineering works (steel work pre-fabrication) being undertaken.

“The civil works have been focused on the waste bunker walls and these are now very near the completed elevation.

“Works are also under way on the foundation works, walls and structure for the process element of the facility (eg boiler and turbine hall foundations, turbine walls).

“Conditions on site are good and the works are progressing as per programme, with currently around 25 per cent of the works completed.”

Following the submission of a detailed final business case, Welsh Government has committed financial support for the contract of a value to the partnership of £140m over the 25 year contract term.

The report also detailed how a community benefit fund will become available upon completion.

This fund will have a value of £230k per annum, with £180k coming from the partner authorities and £50k from Wheelabrator themselves.

The fund will be available for community projects in the Deeside area and the grant conditions and criteria are currently being developed in time for the start of Parc Adfer’s operations.