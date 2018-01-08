Crash driver from Flintshire banned from the wheel

A man who crashed into an embankment was found to be more than twice the drink-drive limit.

Joseph Michael Nicholson, 29, was banned from driving for 17 months when he appeared at Flintshire Magistrates Court.

Nicholson, of Banks Road in Mancot, Deeside, was also fined £335 with £85 costs and a £33 surcharge.

He admitted he had 76 microgrammes of alcohol in his breath compared to the legal limit of 35 on December 16.

Prosecutor Justin Espie said Nicholson was driving a Renault van on the A548 Bagillt Road at Bagillt at 5.20pm when he lost control and crashed into an embankment.

Police attended and initially he refused to provide a breath specimen and was arrested but he blew the 76 reading at the police station.

Fiona Larkin, defending, told the Mold court Nicholson was deeply ashamed.

He was a man of previous good character who was self-employed as a groundsman in the construction industry.

She said Nicholson was currently working in Flint but he did work throughout the country and he did not know if he would be able to retain his job.

“It is completely out of character,” said Miss Larking, adding: “He has entered an early guilty plea and has shown genuine remorse.”