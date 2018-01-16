Factory scare at Mold industrial site

Factory blaze drama

A fleet of fire engines rushed to a Mold Business Park following reports of a blaze inside a factory.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called shortly after 3.45pm to the Smurfit Kappa site on Maes Gwern, Mold.

Firefighters in three appliances turned out to the scene after the staff were evacuated from the packaging factory.

A spokesman for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “The fire was caused by friction inside the factory. The fire was out on our arrival as there was a fire fighting facility within the building with a sprinkle system.

“A thermal camera was used to check the premises. The damage was mainly water damage confined to the motoring and machinery.”

A spokesman for the company said: “From experience, these things are mostly dealt with particularly quickly, but as a precaution we have to get everyone outside.”