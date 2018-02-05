Deeside man caught drug driving on Christmas Day

A Deeside teenager was caught drug-driving on Christmas Day.

Lewis Daniel Jones, 18, was driving at 4.30am on December 25 when he was stopped by the police. He was found to have cannabis in his system.

At Flintshire Magistrates Court he admitted driving with 6.3 milligrammes of cannabis in his blood compared to the legal limit of two.

He was banned from driving for a year and was fined £100 with £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

Jones, of Ffordd Meillion in Connah’s Quay, was stopped driving in Wepre Drive in the town because of the general condition of his vehicle. One of the wing mirrors was missing, said prosecutor John Wylde.

Police could smell cannabis, a road side drugs test was positive and he was arrested.

Solicitor Chris Jesse, defending, told the Mold court Jones was an occasional cannabis user.

“You will note the day that he was stopped. It was not a merry Christmas for him.”

A driving ban would cause him inconvenience but he had no excuses.

“He appreciates he has done wrong,” Mr Jesse told the magistrates.