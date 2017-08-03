Newtown slip to first summer loss

NEWTOWN slipped to their first defeat of pre-season with Rushall Olympic prevailing 3-2 winners at Latham Park.

The Robins trailed as the Walsall visitors established a two goal lead before Luke Boundford turned home Jamie Reed’s cross to reduce the arrears early in the second-half.

The Evo-Stik League Northern Premier Division side restored their advantage soon after and despite Boundford heading home Neil Mitchell’s cross it was not enough to save the Robins from their first defeat of the summer.

Meanwhile TNS lost the final of the Shropshire Senior Cup with a solitary Liam Armstrong strike completing Shawbury United’s 1-0 win over the Welsh Premier champions in Whitchurch.

Guilsfield maintained their impressive pre-season form with new signing Asa Hamilton netting four goals in a 6-1 win over Ellesmere Rangers with fellow new arrival Iwan Matthews and Jack Richards completing the scoring.

Caersws slipped to a 6-2 defeat at Midlands League side Westfields with consolation goals from summer signing Luke Sherborn and Rhydian Davies.

Meanwhile fellow Huws Gray Alliance side Penrhyncoch went down to a 1-0 defeat at South Wales League One side Haverfordwest County with Alfie Stotter scoring the only goal.

Josh Astley netted twice as Llanfair United prevailed 4-2 winners over Tywyn Bryncrug in Newtown.

Paul Griffiths and Phil Hughes completed United’s tally while Tywyn remained in contention throughout with goals from Aston Heath and Dave Jenkins.

A hat-trick from Karl Seliaerts led Berriew to a 5-1 win home win over West Midlands League side Gornal Colts with Will Gittins and Matt Bumford completing the scoring.

Elsewhere a solitary Brian Keddle goal saw Knighton Town slip to a 1-0 defeat at South Wales Alliance side Brecon Corinthians.

Llandrindod Wells strolled to a 5-0 home win over Herefordshire League minnows Leominster Town with two goals from Robbie Nicholls and further strikes from Daryl Nicholls, Richie Powell and Ryan Sims.

Scott Williams completed a hat-trick in Carno’s 4-1 win at home to Llansantffraid Village with Adam Williams also on target.

Welshpool Town prevailed 4-1 winners at Dyffryn Banw with goals from Neil Pryce, Ricky Litchfield, Josh Morgan and Will Thomas.

Llanidloes lost 6-1 at home to Hereford Lads of the West Midlands League with Rhys Evans scoring a consolation for the Daffodils while Ben Jones and Gwion Pugh-Jones doubles inspired Borth United to a 4-0 win at Lampeter Town.

Machynlleth slipped to a 4-0 defeat to Welsh Alliance side Barmouth with George Sutherns’ double and strikes from Luke Washbrook and Shane Jones.

Brecon Northcote were held to a 2-2 draw against Llandovery with Jordan Ingram and Joel Evans on target for the Stags while Jonny Samuel’s strike consoled Builth Wells in a 3-1 defeat to Wellington.

Matt Strangwood scored twice with Tom Crichton completing Presteigne’s 3-0 win over Holme Lacey while Bishops Castle Town eased to a 4-1 win over South Wales Alliance side Graig courtesy of goals from Martyn Ziemann, George Mellor, Toby Siviter and Joel Bailey.

Trewern won 5-1 at Llanymynech with Charlie Proctor and Joe Beddoes completing doubles and Neal Bebb also netting with Mike Edwards on target for the hosts.