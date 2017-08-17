Waterloo prepare for league battle

WATERLOO Rovers can expect a challenge to the J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League Honda Division One dominance this season.

The Welshpool club completed a league and Town Cup double last season and have retained the majority of last season’s successful squad in their defence.

Spokesman Dave Proctor said: “Obviously we are looking to win some silverware again but realise it is going to be a lot tougher this season as there are some very good teams in the league which promises to be very competitive and interesting.”

Leading the challenge once again will be Llanfyllin Town who have added a reserve team this season as the Magpies strive to develop a squad capable of promotion.

Midfielder Sam Jones has arrived from FC Oswestry while goalkeeper John Lewis joins from local rivals Llangedwyn but the club has lost top scorer Khyam Wytton to Llanrhaeadr.

Manager Russell Jones said: “We had a good season last year and hopefully we can maintain that progress this term. We have some good players coming through so it should be a good season.”

Local rivals Meifod are also expected to challenge with top scorer Abba Salahi and player of the season Arwyn Richards key with the loss of Phil Hughes to Llanfair United.

Meanwhile Four Crosses, under the management of Mike Barton, have targeted the title following their relegation from Spar Mid Wales League Two.

Director of football Nick Popyk said: “The club took the decision to step down this season and rebuild. It was the right decision and hopefully the club can bounce back stronger than ever.”

Crosses have raided league rivals Morda United with Steve Bishton, Callum Hughes, Oliver Jackson and Jack Jones arriving from Weston Road with St Martins pair Steve Pugh and Dan Wood also joining.

Crosses have also retained talented teenagers Josh Biggs and Ben Simms and club stalwart Gaz Jones in their bid for honours.

Local rivals Llanymynech have added a crop of youngsters to their first team squad as manager Josh Hayward looks to consolidate following last season’s mid-table finish.

“A top half finish is the aim,” said Hayward. “With the clubs coming in we expect a tough season but are looking forward to it.”

Bishops Castle Town head the cast of promoted clubs with last season’s runaway Mitsubishi Division Two champions adding defender Kieran Jones from Snailbeach and Joel Bailey from Maesyrhandir in an otherwise unchanged squad.

Trewern will look to mount a title challenge with defender Zaac Emberton arriving from Churchstoke along with midfielder Alex Wilson from Newtown Wanderers and striker Shaun Roberts from Aberystwyth University.

“We're looking forward to be part of such a competitive league in division one where any number of different teams could win it,” said a club spokesman.

Maesyrhandir manager Gary Jones has targeted consolidation in the Newtown club’s debut division one campaign having welcomed Liam Rimmer and Tyler McCarthy back to the club following spells at Montgomery Town and Abermule respectively.

“After a surprisingly good season we want to hold our own this season and try to stay up,” said Jones.

The first division is completed by reserve sides from Caersws, Llanfair United and Guilsfield with the latter now managed by Mark Lloyd after Dan Pritchard stepped down.

Forden United start the Mitsubishi Division Two season as title favourites following their rise from the ashes this summer.

The club has made strides to ensure it will be sustainable and part of the community while targeting a climb through the pyramid.

“We don't want a couple of good years followed by the team collapsing so we're working hard as a committee and as a team is developing a squad of players that will see the club through the next five years,” said manager Jonny Roberts. “The squad is full of young talent and include no less than eight lads from the village.

“Our aim is to be competitive on all fronts and aim for a good season in the league to help us reach our goal of progressing through the Mid Wales pyramid.”

Newtown Wanderers have also targeted promotion under new manager Danny Ratcliff having strengthened both on and off the pitch during pre-season.

Spokesman Lee Stephens said: “We have new committee members which has strengthened our leadership while the players have rallied to bring in much needed sponsorship and strengthened our position as a community club.”

Trefonen manager Jon Reid has bolstered his squad with ex-Guilsfield striker Graham Dyke joining last season’s top scorer Brandon Rodgers in attack while Morda pair Will Bristow and Owen Davies have also joined.

Reid said: “Hopefully with the new signings we will be more competitive. We will be looking to continue to improve the squad throughout the season to move the club forward both on and off the pitch.”

Llangedwyn will look to be more consistent this season while Llanfechain manager Rob Edwards has targeted an improved finish.

The league is completed by reserve sides from Llanrhaeadr, Carno, Kerry, Abermule, Welshpool Town and newcomers Llanfyllin Town and Churchstoke second strings.