Boundford brace inspires Town win

LUKE Boundford struck twice as Newtown breathed new life into their season with a commanding victory over Barry Town United.

The Robins began the game with confidence with Craig Williams testing Barry Town goalkeeper Mike Lewis from distance before Kieran Mills-Evans volleyed onto the woodwork.

Barry enjoyed possession but struggled to penetrate the home defence and generally toothless in attack with top scorer Kayne McLaggon struggling to make an impact.

Newtown started the second-half with the same confidence as the first and soon enough came to impose themselves as Barry were pushed ever further back.

Nick Rushton fired over while James Murphy had also gone close before the Robins broke the deadlock on the hour.

Murphy showed good skill and awareness to unlock the Barry defence with a clever reverse pass to an unmarked Tom Goodwin to side foot home from 16 yards.

Barry looked to muster an immediate response with McLaggon forcing Jones into action while Louis Gerrard also fired into the side netting.

The home faithful expected a tense finale but instead the Robins settled the outcome with two goals in as many minutes to leave Barry Town stunned.

Once again Boundford was the hero with the crowd favourite bursting into the box before unleashing a low shot which deflected off the outstretched leg of Ryan Evans and over Lewis.

Deep into stoppage time Goodwin cleverly released Boundford to surge through on the right once again with the striker unleashing a thumping shot into the roof of the net from 10 yards to the delight of the Robins faithful.

NEWTOWN: D Jones, Williams, Harries, Mills-Evans, Sears, Denny, Mitchell (Cartwright), Murphy (Reed), Rushton, Boundford, Kenton (Goodwin). Subs: Perry, Price, Evans, J Jones

Att – 360