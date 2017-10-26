Wrexham Maelor nurse climbs her way to summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in cancer charity challenge

A specialist prostate cancer nurse from Wrexham Maelor hospital climbed Kilimanjaro for Tenovus Wales.

Advanced nurse practitioner, Sandie Jones, 61, flew to Tanzania for her trek to the top of Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa.

She is raising money for cancer research that is undertaken by Tenovus Wales.

It took six days to complete the ascent and Sandie reached the summit of Kilimanjaro’s Uhuru Peak along with 11 other people from all over Wales.

Sandie, of Llangollen, has been supporting men all the way from diagnosis to the end of their treatment for over 15 years at Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

She also runs a support group for men who are going through treatment to help them deal with the emotional side of their diagnosis.

Sandie said: “There were a few reasons why I decided to do this. I’m 61 and I love walking and thought this would be an excellent challenge for me.

“In my work with prostate cancer patients over the years I have seen first-hand how much difference advances in medical research have made to men’s chances of survival and so I wanted to raise money to help people continue this work.

“The drugs they have developed now are much better and the investigative processes have also got much better.

“There are new methods of taking biopsies that are more accurate and can help us diagnose earlier and more accurately.

“There are also new types of scan have developed through research that can help us determine whether we need a biopsy and where that biopsy should come from.”

Prior to the trek, Sandie said she felt more nervous about raising a good amount for the charity rather than her capability to complete the walk.

Before heading to Tanzania, she spent time training in North Wales using a weighted backpack, including a walk up Snowdon with the rest of the group.

She added: “I’ve had so much support from my amazing family and friends and my fantastic patients which has been absolutely brilliant.

“They have come and trained with me and helped me raise money and the support from my colleagues at the Maelor has been phenomenal.”

Sandie has raised nearly £5,000 and counting.

She held a karaoke evening, coffee evenings and a raffle to raise money for the trek.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/

sandie-jones1