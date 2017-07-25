A55 Ewloe crash victim was Wirral pensioner

An elderly man killed in a crash on a dual carriageway last week has been named.

An inquest into the death of Vincent Thomas John Norbury, 83, was opened at County Hall in Ruthin yesterday.

Mr Norbury, from Wirral, died after being involved in a collision on the A55 westbound on Tuesday July 18 at Ewloe.

Opening the inquest, Nicola Jones, assistant coroner for North Wales east and central, said a post-mortem examination had determined Mr Norbury died of “multiple major trauma injuries” suffered in the collision.

A full collision investigation is being carried out by North Wales Police and a result, the inquest was adjourned until November to a date to be fixed.