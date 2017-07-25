Two men admit involvment in Mold knife attack that left victim fighting for his life

TWO Merseyside men have admitted their involvement in a knife attack which left their victim fighting for his life.

Christopher Francis Hall, 46, was left in a critical condition following the incident in Nant Garmon, Mold, on Thursday, January 5.

Michael Cullen, 31, was arrested by North Wales Police in February on suspicion of attempted murder.

vCullen, of Salerno Drive, Huyton, pleaded not guilty, but at Mold Crown Court yesterday he pleaded guilty to an alternative charge of wounding with intent.

A second man, Stephen Crowney, 32, of Ratcliffe Place, Prescott, had appeared before Wrexham Magistrates charged with jointly entering a property at Nant Garmon with Cullen and unlawfully wounding with intent to cause GBH to Mr Hall.

Crowney, had denied the charge at Mold Crown Court on March 31 but, appearing alongside Cullen in the dock yesterday, he pleaded guilty to an alternative charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Judge Rhys Rowlands adjourned sentencing for both men and asked for the victim’s personal statement to be prepared along with more details of Mr Hall’s ongoing injuries and treatment.

Crowney will return to Mold Crown Court today with Cullen set to appear on Monday,

August 7.