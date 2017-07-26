Family appeal over James Corfield, 19, missing at Royal Welsh Show

“We love you James, please come back safe.”

That was the urgent message from the family of James Corfield, who has been missing from the Royal Welsh Show since Monday night.

A large-scale police search has been underway since James was reported missing shortly before 2pm on Tuesday, July 25, after he failed to meet family at the Show.

The 19-year-old, from Montgomery, was last seen at a pub in Builth Wells town centre at around midnight on Monday.

James, a star cricket player with Montgomery Cricket Club, had been staying at the Young People’s Village next to the showground in Llanelwedd. He is featured on this week’s County Times’ sports pages playing for his team on Saturday.

On Wednesday afternoon, his family issued a heartfelt plea for anyone with information to come forward.

James’ aunt, Gill Corfield, said: “We are appealing to the public for help in finding James. James was last seen in the White Horse Hotel on Monday night at approximately midnight.

“He was in Builth Wells for the Royal Welsh Show and was camping with friends.

“We are desperate as a family for any small piece of information that anyone may have regarding his whereabouts.

“We are beside ourselves as a family and are desperate for news.

“We are incredibly grateful for the volunteers who are helping to search for him.

“We are asking people to look at James’ pictures and try to remember where they have seen him.

“We love you James, please come back safe.”

Over 150 members of the public headed to Builth Wells to join the search, aided by the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, Wales YFC, and Powys County Council, while Brecon Mountain Rescue scoured the river.

A Wales YFC spokesperson said on Wednesday: “Wales Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs can confirm that 19-year-old James Corfield, who is staying at the Young People’s Village at the Royal Welsh Show, has been missing since the evening of Monday July 24.

“We are working with the police and the family to help find James and our Wales YFC members will be assisting in a wider search for him today (Wednesday, July 26) alongside the police and specialist teams.”

James is believed to have been wearing a blue Abercrombie & Fitch T-shirt with a white logo, dark blue jeans and brown deck shoes when he was last seen on Monday night in the White Horse pub in Builth Wells.

He is 6’2”, of slim build with short dark hair.

Superintendent Huw Meredith said: “We have now been searching for James for over 24 hours and are growing increasingly concerned.

“On behalf of Dyfed-Powys Police I would like to thank the public for their offers of support to help find James, and ask that local people assist the investigation by checking their gardens, sheds and other outbuildings for any signs of James.

“I would like to reassure the public that police officers are following all possible lines of inquiry and are being assisted by specialist search teams around Builth Wells, today.

“Updates on the investigation will be released on official police accounts.”

As the hunt for James intensifies, members of the public have been advised to leave the search of the river to the specialists teams.

A Brecon Mountain Rescue spokesperson said: “While water levels are low at present there are areas of fast flow, deep pools and unstable banks so the river is an area best avoided by members of the public, but thank you for the many offers of help.”

Police are continuing to appeal to anyone who has seen or heard from James since Monday evening, or who has any information on his whereabouts, to contact them on 101.