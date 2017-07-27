Elvis fanatic from Saltney renames his home Graceland in tribute to The King

AN ELVIS fanatic has renamed his house Graceland to coincide with the 40th anniversary of the King of Rock ’n’ Roll’s death.

Throughout the years John Smith, 49, has converted his home in Victoria Road, Saltney, into a shrine to Elvis Presley which includes a full-size jukebox.

He owns more than a dozen Teddy Boy outfits, his six-year-old daughter is named Presley-Ann and now he has gone a step further in his obsession by legally renaming his house to that of the same name as the King’s residence.

One of music’s most groundbreaking icons, singer and actor Elvis died on August 16, 1977.

WATCH: Elvis fan John takes us into his Graceland home

And super-fan John, a tree surgeon and ex-pupil of St David’s High School in Saltney, has been besotted with his Memphis idol.

He said: “As far back as I can remember, I’ve always been into Elvis.

“When everyone at school in the early ‘80s was into Madness and electro music, I was listening to Elvis.

“I’ve had the house renamed Graceland to mark the 40th anniversary of his death next month.

“I decided to get the house

renamed a few months ago and checked it over with the council.

“They said it was fine as long as there were no other houses with the same name within 100 metres.

“I had to fill out some forms to let the emergency services and the postal service know.

“It’s always a difficult day of the year, the anniversary of his death. I get quite upset but when it’s his birthday I celebrate for a week.”

John added: “Things have got bigger and better here in the last five years. I’ve had plenty done to the house.

“It started off small but has just grown and grown. I’m always on eBay and once someone even left an Elvis statuette on the drive – I still don’t know who it was but I thank them for it.”

However John’s passion for the ‘King’ is not shared by his wife Sue, who prefers the more modern sounds of the Red Hot Chilli Peppers.

John said: “On Sundays when I go for a pint I always do a bit of karaoke and people love it.

“’It’s even better when you go to Matthew Street in Liverpool and they’ve got something on.

“I’ll always love Elvis and keep on collecting memorabilia and cuttings.

“It’s a real labour of love.”