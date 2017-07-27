Police 'overwhelmed' by support as search for James Corfield enters third day in Builth Wells

As the search for missing 19-year-old James Corfield enters its third day, police have praised the efforts of all those who have got behind the appeal.

James, from Montgomery, was last seen at around midnight on Monday at the White Horse Hotel in Builth Wells Town Centre.

He had been staying with friends at the Young People’s Village at the Royal Welsh Show. James was reported missing on Tuesday afternoon after he failed to meet family at the show.

A large-scale police search was launched with the help of around 200 volunteers, including many who had travelled from Montgomery and the wider community of Montgomeryshire.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support of the community, who have volunteered their time to help us search for missing James Corfield.”

Thanking the volunteers who turned out to help the search, police have now said that the best thing those wishing to help can do is stay away from the area but continue sharing updates widely on social media.

Powys Commander, Supt. Jon Cummins, said: “On behalf of the whole Force I would like to thank everyone who has assisted in today’s search in Builth Wells.

“We are grateful to everyone for their help but as the search continues we would ask that members of the public refrain from attending the area so that specially trained police officers and rescue teams can continue to undertake their meticulous search as efficiently as possible.

“We would also like to thank those who have supported our appeal and ask that people continue to support us by sharing our posts.”

On the night of his disappearance, James was wearing a blue Abercrombie & Fitch polo shirt, blue jeans and brown deck shoes. He is 6’2”, slim build, with short brown hair.

Montgomery County Councillor Stephen Hayes also commended the way the community has come together to assist the search effort, and said James and his family were “in all our prayers.”

In a post on Facebook on Wednesday evening, he said: “Huge thanks to everyone who came to Builth today to help the search for James.

“The response from the town, the cricket club and the wider community was outstanding – just what one expects of Montgomery.

“The message from the police this evening seems to be that no further volunteers are needed beyond those already involved – there's a risk of too many actually being counter-productive.

“Big thanks too to Powys CC's emergency catering team who served police and volunteers alike all through the afternoon and evening from the canteen at BW High School.

“How we all feel the family's pain and want to support them in this terrible time goes without saying.

“Rector Toni has I know placed candles on the altar in Montgomery Church for James, who with Louise, George, Tom and Emma will be in all our prayers tonight.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of James Corfield is urged to call police on 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311908.