Property company hails Henblas purchase in Wrexham

A property company has hailed its ‘exciting’ purchase of a town centre retail building.

An MCR Property spokesman laid out the Manchester-based company’s vision for the Henblas Square complex after completing its purchase.

The spokesman said: “The acquisition of Henblas Square is an exciting addition to our

ever-expanding retail portfolio.

“As a business, we have a proven track record of reinvigorating distressed assets and working in conjunction with Wrexham Council, we are confident we can provide a mixed-use offering to the area in keeping with the overall Town Centre Masterplan.”

The site, which links with the former TJ Hughes store and runs across Henblas Square, lost its BHS store in August last year, after the national high street chain fell into administration earlier in the summer.

The building also housed a Post Office branch, toy store The Entertainer and an Evans clothing store.

Wrexham Council’s housing and economy department has worked with MCR since the company exchanged on the site to look at possible tenants.

A council spokesman said: “Further conversations will be held to discuss the opportunities that this site holds in terms of delivering regeneration in a key part of town.”

Cllr Terry Evans, Wrexham Council’s lead member for economic development and regeneration, welcomed news that the deal on the site had been completed.

Cllr Evans said: “When BHS went into administration, that was obviously very sad news for high streets across the UK. Times and trends are changing nationwide and Wrexham won’t be the only town that has to keep changing with them.

“We’re very pleased that MCR has decided to put their faith in Wrexham town centre and invest in the heart of the town.”

In April 2016, Wrexham Council adopted its Town Centre Masterplan, which outlines how the authority wants the town to develop in future.

Cllr Evans added: “The masterplan made the importance of Henblas Street and Henblas Square very clear, so it’s excellent to see the promise of new development in that part of town.

“We’ve always said that this part of town is crucial, forming the traditional town centre alongside High Street, Charles Street, Regent Street, Hope Street and Chester Street.”