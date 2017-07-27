Ruthin welcomes Festival of Cycling

Ruthin Rugby Club was taken over this weekend as Cycling UK (formerly CTC, the Cycle Touring Club) descended for the annual Welsh Festival of Cycling.

The club hosted four days of riding from Friday morning, with attendees who camped out at the Rugby Club leaving on Tuesday morning. Rides were organised for all abilities, with hill climb and freewheeling competitions organised on Friday.

Secretary for the Chester and North Wales branch, Lowri Evans said: “It went very well, there were about a hundred people attending.

“There were various rides, we had rides out to Denbigh and back, a long ride of 85 miles to Lake Vyrnwy, up to Llyn Brenig over to Prestatyn, Rhyl, Corwen and Llangollen; all over.

“We’ll be sorting out next year over the next few weeks and planning what we’re doing soon.”