Teenage boy, 17, killed and 17-year-old girl seriously injured after road crash near Capel Curig

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a 17-year-old male died and a 17-year-old female was seriously injured in a two-vehicle road smash near Capel Curig.

The emrgency services were called to the fatal collison on the A4086 between the Penygwryd Hotel and Capel Curig, at 7am, on Thursday, July 27.

Four other people have also been taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor where their injuries are not believed to be life threatening or changing.

Noth Wales Police is now calling for anyone who saw the accident or may have seen a a black coloured Renault Clio to get in touch.

Sergeant Raymond Williams from the Roads Policing Unit said: “Police Family Liaison Officers have been deployed to the family of the deceased to support them at this very difficult time and our deepest sympathies are extended to them.

“An investigation is on-going and I would like to request the public for any information which may assist us to piece together how this collision occurred.

“I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and have either witnessed the collision or saw a black coloured Renault Clio travelling between Beddgelert and Penygwryd between 6.30am and 7am to contact us.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting reference number RC17112856.