Rhyl author celebrates publishing 15th book and new book for teenagers and adults

AN 81-YEAR-old author, who believes he is the oldest author in Wales, has published his 15th children’s book.

The Rev Alan Cliff, of Rhyl, author of the Jack the Station Cat children's books, has also written a new work for teenagers and adults, entitled Holy War From Llanberis to Llanuwchllyn.

His new children’s book, Jack the Station Cat Takes a Holiday, tells the story of Toddington Ramsbottom, proprietor of Ramsbottom's Rapid Removals and friend of the station master at Tail's End Station, who needs a holiday.

He invites Jack the Station Cat and his relatives to go with him. Dorset and the Swanage Railway are their destinations. Sir Bedivere, the Station Snail at Swanage, has a mysterious message for Jack: "Mr. Ramsbottom on a secret treasure hunt. Watch out for Eli Clutterbuck." What does this mean? Jack and the other cats intend to find out.

As with his other Jack the Station Cat books, Alan, a railway enthusiast, has generously decided to donate half of his author royalties to various different charities.

Alan said: “Each ‘Jack’ book takes about six to nine months to write and they are illustrated by my younger son in Wrexham. The books are are total North Wales production.

“I believe, at 81, I am the oldest active author in Wales. Holy War is aimed at oldest teens and adults. This is my first railway book for adults and older teens.”

Books are available from Rhyl Miniature Railway. The railway giftshop stocks the ‘Jack’ books and toys. Alternatively, visit www.jackthestationcat.co.uk