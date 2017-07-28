Chance to quiz film producer at 'Their Finest' screening in Holyhead

BAFTA award-winning producer Stephen Woolley will be live on stage talking about his latest film ‘Their Finest’ during a special event in Holyhead.

In association with BAFTA Cymru and Chapter, the Ucheldre Centre, on Millbank, is showing the film followed by a special question and answer session at 7pm, on Thursday, August 3.

The evening’s entertainment is an “outreach event,” in association with BAFTA Cymru and the National Eisteddfod, which is being held on Anglesey this year.

Woolley is a BAFTA award winning and Academy Award nominated producer, and his films include Carol, Made in Dagenham, The Crying Game, Interview with a Vampire.

He has produced and executive produced nearly 60 films during his career, including some of the most acclaimed and successful British and International films of the past three decades.

Born in London, Woolley began his career selling ice creams and projecting films at The Screen On The Green, Islington, in 1976.

His successes as a producer include The Company of Wolves, Mona Lisa, and The Crying Game (nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture), and Interview with the Vampire, all directed by Neil Jordan.

His latest film, ‘Their Finest,’ is set in 1940s London during the Blitz, when the country’s morale is at stake. Catrin (Gemma Arterton) plays a screenwriter and a makeshift cast and crew member who works under fire to make a film to lift the nation’s flagging spirits; and inspire America to join the war.

The film is based on Lissa Evans’ novel, ‘Their Finest Hour and a Half,’ and is a witty, romantic portrayal of a young woman finding her way, and voice, in the mayhem of war and the movies.

Cast members include Sam Claflin, as her fellow screenwriter Buckley, and Bill Nighy, as a fading matinee idol, who reluctantly joins their production in a supporting role. The film also features Richard E Grant, Rachael Stirling, Jeremy Irons and Helen McCrory.

The production was shot on location in Wales, with support from Wales Screen, and received funding from Pinewood Group and the Welsh Government Media Investment Budget.

Their Finest is a 12a rated film. For more information contact the Ucheldre Centre. on 01407 763361 or box-office@ucheldre.org