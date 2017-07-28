Culture and horticulture in spades at Prestatyn flower fest

Prestatyn Flower Show returns today, giving visitors and residents alike the opportunity to grow their knowledge.

The show, which is in its 23rd year, will take place today (Friday) and Saturday.

Once again the event is being held in the grounds of Cerrig Llwydion, the former vicarage gardens.

Gardeners were invited to present entries into the 21 vegetable, fruit and herb classes and 24 flowers and herbaceous classes.

Fascinating titles have been thought up for the creative floral art classes, such as Gardens of the World, Busy in the Kitchen and A Woodland Walk.

Children can show their talents by entering the junior classes and create an alien made from vegetables, an animal made from egg boxes or trays, a painted pottery item and more.

Pauline Mylchreest, one of the show organisers, said: “There will be the usual mouthwatering displays of cakes, scones and jams as well as an opportunity to see a wealth of crafts such as embroidery, patchwork, wood and metal items and many others.

“Results of the best rear garden, ‘Wales in Bloom front garden’ and the ‘Business in Bloom’ will be displayed as well as the entries for the garden photo competition with the title of ‘A Doorway’.”

Pauline added: “There is something to interest everyone. On Friday, after the opening at 12.30pm, there will be all the displays and the specialist plant and craft stalls to view.”

The official opening of the show will take place at 2pm. The Mayor of Prestatyn, Cllr Gerry Frobisher, will be in attendance.

Entertainment will be provided by the Hotfoot Jazzmen and there will be ‘pirates and princesses’ picnic party. A talk will be held by Pam Burne-Jones, entitled ‘Folklore and Herbs’.

On Saturday, the fun continues from 10am with classic cars, children’s entertainment at various times between midday and 3pm, music from the Hotfoot Jazzmen, the Clwyd Choir and Rhyl Silver Band.

Throughout the two days, refreshments will be available on the lawn. Theshow will conclude with a raffle and prize-giving by the Mayor of Prestatyn at 3.30pm.

An auction will follow, courtesy of Peter Large, of donated exhibits. All proceeds will go to charities.