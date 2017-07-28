James Corfield: Search goes on for 'outstanding cricketer and friend'

With the search for James Corfield now in its fourth day, the missing 19-year-old has been described as “an outstanding cricketer and friend”.

James, from Montgomery, was playing cricket last weekend before heading to the Royal Welsh Show where he was staying with friends at the Young People’s Village.

He was last seen at the White Horse Hotel in Builth Wells town centre at around midnight on Monday, July 24.

Last night (Thursday), his mum, Louise Corfield, put out an emotional plea for his return, saying, “James is a gifted cricket player, and is due to play cricket this Saturday, and his team, Montgomery Cricket Club, need him home for this.”

The club has now said that it will not be playing this weekend.

A spokesperson said: “The club are still concerned about the whereabouts of James Corfield. He’s an outstanding cricketer and friend to everyone at the club, and we can’t wait to get him back.

“Our thoughts are with Louise, Brian, Thomas and Emma, all of whom are at the heart of our cricketing family at Lymore.

“We’re very thankful to the large number of players, supporters and friends who are helping to find James, and we‘ll be doing all we can until he returns.

“We also appreciate all the support and messages sent by other clubs and individuals.

“Because of the efforts made by our players and supporters throughout the week, we won’t be putting teams out this Saturday, and thanks are due to Cound and Ludlow Cricket Clubs for their understanding during this period.

“The club will continue to give all the support it can to James’s family, the Police and others helping us to find him.”

James was wearing a blue Abercrombie & Fitch polo shirt, jeans and brown shoes when he disappeared on Monday night. He is 6’2”, slim build, with short brown hair.

By Thursday evening, over 270 volunteer searchers had registered with Dyfed-Powys Police.

Montgomery County Councillor Stephen Hayes has again praised the efforts of all those who turned out in force to assist the search teams over the last days.

He said in a Facebook post on Thursday evening: “Very humbling to witness the effort continuing to be put in to the search for James Corfield today by so many people.

“The High School canteen in Builth was once again full of all those from James’s home town of Montgomery and from other communities far and wide, many of whom had taken time off work, waiting patiently to be briefed then going out, and going out again, determined to do their best to help find James.

“Specialist teams were deployed early this morning, having worked late into last night, but how awful it is for James’s family to be able only to wait. We will support them, and James, with our prayers, I know.

“There is only one result we all want, and that is for James to be found safe and sound.”

Anyone who has seen or heard from James since Monday evening is urged to contact police on 101.