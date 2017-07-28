Kingfisher spotted in Prestatyn

A DAINTY kingfisher is snapped settling on a branch overlooking a pool.

Nathaniel Ramanaden, St Asaph Cathedral photographer and passionate twitcher, snapped the small and shy bird at Big Pool Wood Nature Reserve, Prestatyn.

Nathaniel said despite its bright colour, the Kingfisher is not easy to photograph as its flight is fast, direct and usually low over water.

He said: “They are not generally to be seen around North East Wales and certainly not in the Prestatyn area.

“Some of my very passionate – or ‘mad’ as you might call them – wildlife friends, mentioned that a Kingfisher was on visiting terms at the Big Pool Wood nature reserve.

“I started visiting this reserve e very day for the last seven days and I spent fruitless hours, camera in hand, ready to photograph this elusive Kingfisher. Last Tuesday, I struck it lucky. I saw something blue flying into the reserve and settling on a branch overlooking the pool. I had to be very quick to take photographs and within a few seconds it was gone.”