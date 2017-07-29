Concern is growing for missing five-year-old North Wales girl from Anglesey

Concern is mounting for a young girl who is missing from the Holyhead area.

Five-year-old Molly Owens is believed to be in the company of her father, Brian George Owens.

26-year-old Brian Owens was due to be sentenced at Caernarfon Magistrates Court yesterday (Friday, July 28) but he failed to appear before the court. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Molly is described as having collar length blonde hair and blue eyes. She sometimes wears pink glasses. It is not known what she is wearing.

Brian Owens

Her father, Brian Owens is described as being 5ft 9” tall and of slim build. He has short brown hair and blue eyes.

Police enquiries are ongoing and North Wales Police are in contact with colleagues at British Transport Police and neighbouring forces.

Chief Inspector Sharon McCairn of North Wales Police said: “We are concerned for Molly’s whereabouts and are appealing to anybody who may have information to contact us.

“Equally I am issuing a direct appeal for Brian Owens to make contact with us to let us know that both he and Molly are safe and well.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact North Wales Police quoting reference number V113559.