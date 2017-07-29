Missing Anglesey girl thought to be in Ireland with her father, say Police

An investigation to trace a five-year-old Anglesey girl who is missing with her father is continuing.

Following extensive enquiries officers believe that Molly and Brian Owens are in the Republic of Ireland and North Wales Police are in close contact with colleagues at the Garda.

Superintendent Jane Banham of North Wales Police said: “Our investigation is ongoing and we are still appealing for information from anybody who may have been in contact with Brian Owens to get in touch with us.

“From our enquiries we believe they are in the Republic of Ireland with a woman by the name of Elaine Doutch, and we are in close contact with our colleagues at the Garda who are assisting us.

“We just want to ensure that Molly is safe and well and are issuing a direct appeal for her to be returned home.”

Molly is described as having collar length blonde hair and blue eyes. She sometimes wears pink glasses. It is now known that she was last seen wearing a dark blue coloured T-shirt with a light coloured pattern on the front, blue jeans and trainers. She is also believed to be carrying a toy similar to a teddy bear.

26-year-old Brian Owens is described as being 5ft 9” tall and of slim build. He has short brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white coloured top, dark coloured trousers and trainers and is carrying a blue jacket.

31-year-old Elaine Doutch is described as wearing a black top, grey cardigan, dark trousers and white trainers.

Anybody with information is asked to contact North Wales Police quoting reference number V113559.