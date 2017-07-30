Body found in search for missing James Corfield

A body has been found in Builth Wells in the search for missing 19-year-old James Corfield.

It has been almost a week since James was last seen, at around Midnight on Monday, July 24, in a pub in the town centre.

The young farmer and star cricket player had been staying with friends at the Young People’s Village during the Royal Welsh Show.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “A body has been found in Builth Wells this afternoon during the search for missing James Corfield.

“The body has not been formally identified at this time, but James's family have been made aware of the development and are being supported by a Family Liaison Officer.

“Dyfed-Powys Police would like to thank the public for their continued support.

“Our thoughts are with the family at this sad time.”

The discovery comes after hundreds gathered in James’ hometown of Montgomery yesterday in a vigil in the hope of his safe return.

A fundraising page to support the search was launched this morning and had reached almost £700 by the time police announced the discovery of a body at around 3.30pm on Sunday.