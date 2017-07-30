Investigation into reports of attack at Llandudno nightclub Broadway Boulevard

North Wales Police are investigating reports of an alleged acid attack in a Llandudno nightclub.

An incident is alleged to have occurred at the town's Broadway Boulevard club on Saturday night.

Chief Inspector Sharon McCairn said: “We are currently reviewing what action needs to be taken but it is not believed that anyone is responsible for any kind of acid attack.

“An investigation into the exact cause is being carried out with the full co-operation of the Broadway Boulevard club in Llandudno."