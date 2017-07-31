Audi destroyed following blaze on the A55

A vehicle was destroyed after catching fire on the A55.

The white Audi caught fire on the westbound carriageway close to junction 32 of the road, near Holywell, at about 10.40am today.

A spokesman for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was caused by an electrical fault.

A crew from Deeside and one from Buckley attended the fire and used one hose reel to put it out.

Motorists experienced some delays following the blaze, which saw drivers being diverted off the road for some time.

Nobody was injured in the blaze.