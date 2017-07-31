Man arrested on suspicon of woman's murder in Bangor

A MAN was arrested in the Felinheli area on suspicion of a woman’s murder in Bangor.

Shortly after 9am, on Monday, July 31, emergency services attended an address in Trem y Garnedd, Bangor following reports that a woman had sustained serious injuries.

The woman, who is local, was taken to hospital where despite the best efforts of medical staff she died.

Her details are not being released at this time and specialist Police Family Liaison Officers are supporting her family.

A man who is believed to have left the address earlier this morning has been located nearby and arrested on suspicion of the woman’s murder.

Supt Nigel Harrison at Caernarfon Police Station said “A short time ago a man was arrested in the Felinheli area on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody at a local Police Station.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident. Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the woman and I’d ask their privacy be respected at this time and allow them to pass this dreadful news to extended family and friends.

“I’d also like to pay tribute to the professionalism, speed and bravery of attending officers who were able to locate and arrest the suspect so quickly and my thanks to the local communities for their cooperation as this fast moving investigation unfolded.

North Wales Police have launched an investigation and we are asking anyone who was in the area of Trem Y Garnedd this morning and can assist the investigation to call Police on 101.”

North Wales Police would like to hear from anyone who has information to contact them via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.

Alternatively phone Police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.