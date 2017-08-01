Bangor murder police seek help tracing vehicle

A 54-year-old man arrested following the discovery of a woman’s body in a residential property in Trem y Garnedd, Maesgeirchen, Bangor, on Monday, morning remains in custody and continues to be questioned by North Wales Police detectives.

Officers are now keen to trace the movements or any sightings of a black 5 door Peugeot 207 car registration number DN09 XRG.

Senior Investigating Officer DCI Brian Kearney at Caernarfon Police Station said: “A 54-year-old local man arrested yesterday in Y Felinheli remains in custody after being granted a further period of detention by a police superintendent earlier today.

“I am very grateful for the response for information so far from our local community and I’d like to make a further specific appeal.

“I am keen to identify any sightings or movements of a black 5 door Peugeot 207 car registration number DN09 XRG and specifically between 6am and 12.45pm yesterday in the Trem y Garnedd area of Maesgeirchen and Fforrdd Siabod area of Y Felinheli. If you can assist please contact Police.

“The woman’s family continue to be supported by Police Family Liaison Officers and our thoughts remain with them. I would however reiterate our request that their privacy is respected at this very distressing time.”

North Wales Police would like to hear from anyone who has information to contact them via the web live chathttp://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.

Alternatively phone Police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 ref RC 1711 5243.