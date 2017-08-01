Inquest reveals teenager died of 'multiple injuries' in Capel Curig crash

A TEENAGER who died in an early-morning collision in Snowdonia suffered multiple injuries, it was revealed at the opening of an inquest.

Jack Keene, 17, from Hemel Hemstead, Hertfordshire, was killed when his car collided with an oncoming minibus between Pen y Gwryd and Capel Curig at about 7am on July 20 . His girlfriend was seriously injured in the crash.

At a hearing in Ruthin John Gittins, coroner for North Wales East and Central, said the collision occurred on a left-hand bend where Mr Keene apparently veered across the road.

Pathologist Dr Mark Atkinson gave the cause of death as multiple injuries.

The inquest was adjourned to a date to be fixed later this year but the coroner said it could take longer, depending on the police investigation.

After the tragedy Mr Keene’s family thanked the minibus driver and passengers who tried to save him at the scene.

He was described as “a talented and gifted sportsman...very loyal and compassionate”.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the collision, especially the driver of a silver or grey pick-up which had overtaken the minibus.