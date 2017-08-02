Apres Ski event sees the traditional ski slop transformed for one-night only event

Hundreds took to Llandudno’s ski slopes over the weekend for a one-night only event.

Apres Ski brought the party to the Orme on Saturday, July 29 as world-class DJ’s including Philip George offered the best experiences of sound and lighting for visitors.

The site was decorated by artist Tashka Alys and the event, which was the first of its kind in the UK, offered quality street food, drink vendors and an opportunity to test out the toboggans from 2pm to 11pm.

The area was separated into different zones, with a main stage looking over the sea and local DJ’s and upcoming artists were also given a chance in the spotlight.

The line up included Louis Hughes, Endaf, Shifty, Daz Lloyd and many more.

Company Director Dale Rankmore said: “Apres Ski was one of the most challenging events that the Su Casa team has faced so far but to say it was a huge success would be an understatement. 700 people turned up and enjoyed what was a very special day.

“We have been overwhelmed by the amount of messages we've received from attendees who have described it as one of the best events they have ever been to.

“I would like to extend a huge thanks to Llandudno Ski and snowboard center, the police, St Johns ambulance, the whole Su Casa Team and of course the attendees.”

