A day of traditional games with hands on medieval experience awaits visitors to Conwy castle.

The summer holiday event which will be held every Thursday to Sunday until August 27 includes a range of medieval themed activities for children.

Families from across the UK travelled to take part in the historic fun on its opening day last Thursday and were able to try their hand at some archery and knocking the king off the shy.

Medieval weaponry was also on display and there was an opportunity to watch sword fighting techniques being demonstrated.

Eric Maddern, a local historian and storyteller was on site at Conwy Castle to tell tales from the past and take visitors back in time with his accounts on the history of the castle.

Lauren Noble, 20, from Llanddulas is a Custodian of Conwy Castle and was dressed in traditional costume showing visitors the bows and arrows.

Young visitors were also given the opportunity to dress in costume to take part in the event. Many tried on suits of armour and traditional clothing from the medieval period.

On Saturdays and Sundays there is also the opportunity to see birds of prey on display.

For further information on family fun days being held at Conwy castle or further summer events being held by Cadw visit www.cadw.gov.wales

Pictures by DON JACKSON WYATT