Llandudno teen battled low-confidence and bullying through love of martial arts

A brave teenager who combated low-confidence and bullying through love of martial arts encourages other girls to try their hand at sport.

16-year-old Emily Roberts beat the bullies and overcame issues of extreme shyness thanks to her love of martial arts and is hoping to inspire other women and girls throughout Wales to give sport a try.

The Llandudno teenager suffered with low self-esteem as a result of years of bullying at school, before taking up karate to build her confidence.

She has since seen her confidence soar and friendships flourish and has even gone on to teach a karate squad of her own.

Miss Roberts is now joining forces with Sport Wales on its ‘Our Squad’ campaign, aimed at celebrating the everyday women and girls who take up and encourage others to adopt a more active lifestyle while enjoying the health and social benefits along the way.

The campaign comes as research about female involvement in sports reveals that women and girls often lack the confidence to try new sports or get back into former hobbies.

First joining her local team at the young age of 10 following a taster session with the club, Emily immediately fell in love with karate.

Miss Roberts explains: “I was so nervous at my first class but it didn’t take long for me to feel comfortable and forget about my insecurities because everyone was so friendly and welcoming.

“Karate has had an incredible impact on me as a person. It’s broken down the barriers that I put up when I was bullied and has helped me to make some great friendships, both inside and out of the club. Before I joined the team, I didn’t have any friends - I was a bit of a tomboy compared to the other girls at school and lacked the confidence to approach new people.

“The sport has enabled me to meet people with similar interests. We spend our lessons laughing and joking.

“There’s really nothing better than playing a sport with your friends. They motivate you and you motivate them.”

Thanks to the support of her squad mates and coaches, Emily has gone on to achieve her black belt and compete in a number of competitions, including two British Karate Association Opens and the European Shito-Ryu Karate Federation Championships in Slovakia, medalling in each.

For any other women considering biting the bullet and joining a sports team, Emily has three words of advice: “Go for it! I would advise anyone thinking of starting a new sport to go to a taster session. If you don’t like it, well, at least you tried, but if you do, it could end up being one of the best decisions you’ve made.”

For information on how to get involved and be a part of ‘Our Squad’ visit www.oursquad.cymru.