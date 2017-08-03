Bangor murder estranged husband in court

A 54-year-old Gwynedd man appeared in court today (Friday) charged with the murder of Betty Jordan, 53, on Monday morning at Bangor.

Paul Martin Jordan, her estranged husband, of Ffordd Siabod, Felinheli, was remanded in custody by Caernarfon magistrates. He will appear before Mold crown court tomorrow.

He spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth during a three-minute hearing. The prosecution withdrew a drink-driving charge.

Defence solicitor Bethan Williams made no representations. The murder was alleged to have occurred in Trem y Garnedd, Maesgeirchen.