Fundraisers plan Snowdon hike in aid of St Asaph hospice

FUNDRAISIERS plan to hit the heights and take on Snowdon to raise money for St Kentigern Hospice.

A group of 16 people, representing Salisburys Accountants in St Asaph, will scale the mountain in September. It is hoped that a £1,000 can be raised.

Toni Warren, Salisburys Accountants manager, said: “We were out on a team building day at the Bear Grylls experience and on the way back we started to discuss other outings we would like to do.

“Snowdon was mentioned as a few of us haven’t done the climb. Jeremy, our director, suggested doing it for charity.

“We support St Kentigern in a professional capacity and with so many of us being touched in some way by illnesses supported by the charity it seemed the obvious choice.”

Despite having never climbed Snowdon herself, Mrs Warren said she has no plans to “take it easy”.

The group will be joined by their Santander business relationship manager, Lucy Elkin. The money she raises will be matched by the bank up to £500.

To sponsor the group visit justgiving.com and search for Salisburys Accountants.