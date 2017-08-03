More than 200 people sign up to dementia support campaign at Llandudno Hospital

More than 200 people have signed up to dementia support campaign at Llandudno Hospital.

Llandudno Hospital’s dementia champions have encouraged staff and visitors to back a national campaign pledging care and support to people living with Dementia.

Dementia Support Worker Rachel Richards and Ward Manager Anita Hagin have signed up 233 people to become Dementia Friends, a scheme set up by the Alzheimer’s Society.

Dementia Friends complete a short training session which provides information about dementia and ways of helping people living with the condition.

Participants are then encouraged to put the training into practice in everyday life, and help raise awareness about how to support people living with Dementia.

Anita Hagin said: “Signing people up as Dementia Friends is a positive way for the hospital and the local community to work together in supporting local people living with Dementia.”

Rachel, who has worked at Llandudno Hospital as a dementia champion for four years, won the Outstanding Person Award at the 2016 Unison Wales awards for her tireless work to support and improve dementia patient care.

She was originally inspired to help people living with dementia after caring for her father Ernie, who was diagnosed with the condition nine years ago.

Llandudno Hospital have two full-time dementia support workers helping to enhance the care provided to patients. Their work includes arranging art activities and music sessions to improve patients’ wellbeing, as well as being a supportive presence on the ward, talking to patients and keeping them company.

The work to spread the word about Dementia Friends forms part of a wide range of projects at the hospital to support people living with dementia.

Tina Macphail-Owen, Interim Matron for Llandudno Hospital, said: “Anita and Rachel have been fantastic in ensuring our staff and visitors have the skills needed and awareness of how to support people with dementia.

“Their expertise and enthusiasm are really important to our future plans to provide the best care possible for people with dementia at Llandudno Hospital.”

Anyone can become a Dementia Friend - visit www.dementiafriends.org.uk for further information.