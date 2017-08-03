Special visitor to Glan Clwyd Hospital marks start of work on children's ward

A special visitor dropped by to Glan Clwyd Hospital to mark the start of refurbishment work at the hospital’s Children’s Unit.

Safety mascot Ivor Goodsite visited the ward to hand over construction toys donated by contractor BAM, which is working to develop the new SuRNICC unit at the hospital.

The work will see a number of treatment areas redeveloped, as well as improved facilities for patient treatment and visitors to the ward.

Cara Roberts, Manager of the Children’s Unit, said: “The improvements will provide us with a brand new High Dependency Unit, as well as a dedicated area for our Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service team to assess and review young people with mental health needs.

“We will also receive a new lounge for parents and visitors to the ward to relax, knowing they’re not too far from the child they’re caring for.”

Paul Virdi, Project Manager for SuRNICC contractor BAM, said: “It’s great to start this phase of the works which will include a number of refurbished wards and other ancillary areas.

“The phasing of the works has been carefully planned to ensure the operation of the department can still continue on a day to day basis. The programmed works will be due for completion late May 2018.”

Mr Virdi also said that work to develop the new-build phase of the SuRNICC was nearing completion.

He said: “Over the past month the SuRNICC new build has progressed well. To the envelope of the building cladding, roofing and the window installation is nearing completion

“Internally the partitions are progressing to both the ground and first floor, together with the associated mechanical and electrical installation.

“The first crane lift of air handling units was carried out at last month.”

The £18m unit will provide care for very sick and premature babies from across North Wales.