Court for man charged with murdering estranged wife

A North Wales man charged with the murder of his wife appeared at Mold Crown Court today (Friday).

It is expected that defendant Paul Martin Jordan, 54, will go on trial in January of next year.

Jordan is charged with the murder of Betty Jordan, 53, on Monday morning at Bangor.

The defendant, her estranged husband, of Ffordd Siabod, Felinheli, was further remanded in custody by Judge Eleri Rees.

She appeared via a live television link from Cardiff Crown Court.

The judge fixed a plea and directions hearing on October 4 and a trial – which is expected to last two weeks - was provisionally fixed for January 15 next year, either at Mold or Caernarfon Crown Court.

He is alleged to have murdered his estranged wife at Trem y Garnedd on the Maesgeirchen estate at Bangor.

The defendant, dressed in a brown jumper and dark trousers, said nothing during the short hearing but to confirm his name.

Prosecuting barrister Sion ap Mihangel said that the defendant had been sent in respect of one charge of murder on July 31.

Defending barrister Elen Owen said it was very early stages but the likely issue would be one of intent.

The judge ordered that the prosecution should serve its case by the date of the plea hearing in October.