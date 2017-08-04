Denbigh man told to expect jail after admitting causing death by dangerous driving

A man from Denbigh has been told to expect jail after he admitted causing death by dangerous driving.

Emyr David Jones, a father of four, also admitted a charge of causing serious injury.

It follows the incident near Caerwys in Flintshire last summer when a van struck two pedestrians, caused the death of Ryan Draper

Today Mr Jones, 43, of Ruthin Road, in Denbigh, appeared at a plea hearing at Mold Crown Court.

He admitted that on July 30 last year he caused the death of Mr Draper by driving a Vauxhall dangerously on the B5122 near Caerwys.

Jones also pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to Kim Martin by dangerous driving in the same incident.

Judge Niclas Parry imposed an interim driving ban pending sentence on August 31.

The judge warned him to expect “a significant custodial sentence” and described it as “a dreadfully serious matter”.

He agreed with defending barrister Brian Treadwell that the defendant should be bailed in the meantime.